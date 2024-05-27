NATO Membership: Bulgaria's Guarantee of Security, Says Acting Prime Minister

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the significance of Bulgaria's NATO membership as a cornerstone for national security during the opening of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Sofia. Glavchev underscored that NATO membership was a deliberate choice for Bulgaria, offering solid guarantees of security and serving as a catalyst for essential reforms while fostering peace and prosperity.

In light of the escalating security threats following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Glavchev highlighted the critical role of NATO in safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms. He stressed the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for increased defense investments and ambitious initiatives to address the evolving security landscape.

Glavchev also emphasized the importance of enhancing interoperability among Ukrainian forces as a pathway to potential NATO membership, affirming Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine politically, militarily, and humanitarianly. He called for sustained attention to the Western Balkans and reiterated Bulgaria's dedication to bolstering Ukraine's sovereignty to achieve lasting peace in Europe.

Furthermore, Glavchev emphasized the necessity for NATO to convey a clear message and bolster resilience against disinformation and hybrid threats. He advocated for the establishment of a center for democracy resilience, citing it as increasingly vital in safeguarding NATO's sustainability and preserving peace.

In closing, Glavchev celebrated NATO's historic role in preserving peace and expressed optimism about the Alliance's continued cooperation. He looked forward to commemorating the 70th anniversary of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2025 and reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to actively contributing to the Alliance's objectives.