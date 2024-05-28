Will Bulgaria Deploy Troops in Ukraine?

Politics » DEFENSE | May 27, 2024, Monday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Will Bulgaria Deploy Troops in Ukraine? @Ministry of Defense

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has clarified that there are no ongoing discussions within NATO regarding the deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine. On the national radio, Tagarev emphasized that Bulgaria maintains a clear stance against sending troops to Ukraine, echoing the position held during the previous government led by Prime Minister Kiril Denkov.

In an interview with BNR, Tagarev underscored the importance of maintaining continuity in defense policy, particularly in supporting Ukraine. He noted that while Ukraine possesses significant human resources, concerns remain about its armaments and ammunition capabilities. Tagarev also commented on French President Macron's proposal to deploy NATO forces in Ukraine, stating that while discussions on this topic exist, there are currently no plans for Bulgarian involvement.

Addressing Russia's hybrid tactics, Tagarev highlighted the information warfare aspect of Russian interference, including attempts to influence political processes. He stressed the need for increased vigilance in countering such tactics.

Regarding Bulgaria's defense capabilities, Tagarev emphasized the importance of extending the period for assimilating defense capabilities and preparing for potential threats. He noted that some countries have reintroduced conscription or mandatory military training to bolster their defense readiness, a measure Bulgaria should consider to ensure a mobilization reserve in the future.

Tagarev also commented on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that the situation does not yet warrant peace negotiations. He expressed the need for a common understanding among democratic nations regarding the meaning of peace in the context of Ukraine.

As discussions continue on the international stage, including the proposed international conference in Switzerland dedicated to Ukraine, Tagarev emphasized the importance of assessing the conditions necessary for genuine peace negotiations to take place.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, Tagarev, NATO

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine

Politics | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory

From Sofia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a strong appeal to the governments of the Alliance member countries to bolster their support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Kremlin Criticizes NATO's Role in Ukraine as Direct Involvement

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:38

Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:31

President Radev Warns: NATO Escalation Could Drag Bulgaria into Direct Conflict with Russia

President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia

Politics | May 27, 2024, Monday // 15:18

Spain Boosts Ukraine Defense with Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks

Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 14:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: NATO Must Act Fast for Ukraine's Defense!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: Urgent Ukraine Support Tops NATO Agenda

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Bulgaria and was welcomed at Sofia airport by Daniel Mitov

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:45

Bulgaria Calls for Enhanced NATO Security in the Black Sea and Western Balkans

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly commenced with a call from Bulgaria to bolster NATO security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans

Politics » Defense | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:45

Kremlin Aims to Sway Bulgarian Elections, Says Acting Defense Minister

According to Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, the Kremlin aims to directly influence the upcoming elections in June

Politics » Defense | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 11:41

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy

In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June

Politics » Defense | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria