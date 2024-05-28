Will Bulgaria Deploy Troops in Ukraine?

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has clarified that there are no ongoing discussions within NATO regarding the deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine. On the national radio, Tagarev emphasized that Bulgaria maintains a clear stance against sending troops to Ukraine, echoing the position held during the previous government led by Prime Minister Kiril Denkov.

In an interview with BNR, Tagarev underscored the importance of maintaining continuity in defense policy, particularly in supporting Ukraine. He noted that while Ukraine possesses significant human resources, concerns remain about its armaments and ammunition capabilities. Tagarev also commented on French President Macron's proposal to deploy NATO forces in Ukraine, stating that while discussions on this topic exist, there are currently no plans for Bulgarian involvement.

Addressing Russia's hybrid tactics, Tagarev highlighted the information warfare aspect of Russian interference, including attempts to influence political processes. He stressed the need for increased vigilance in countering such tactics.

Regarding Bulgaria's defense capabilities, Tagarev emphasized the importance of extending the period for assimilating defense capabilities and preparing for potential threats. He noted that some countries have reintroduced conscription or mandatory military training to bolster their defense readiness, a measure Bulgaria should consider to ensure a mobilization reserve in the future.

Tagarev also commented on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that the situation does not yet warrant peace negotiations. He expressed the need for a common understanding among democratic nations regarding the meaning of peace in the context of Ukraine.

As discussions continue on the international stage, including the proposed international conference in Switzerland dedicated to Ukraine, Tagarev emphasized the importance of assessing the conditions necessary for genuine peace negotiations to take place.