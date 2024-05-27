Schengen Accession in Limbo: Bulgaria Watches Closely as Dutch Politics Evolve

World » EU | May 27, 2024, Monday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Schengen Accession in Limbo: Bulgaria Watches Closely as Dutch Politics Evolve

The Netherlands has formed a new government, prompting speculation about potential implications for Bulgaria's status in the Schengen Agreement. Since March 31, Bulgaria has been part of Schengen for air and sea travel, but entry by land requires unanimous approval from EU member states. The timing for such a vote remains uncertain, with hopes it could happen by year-end. However, the issue is not a priority for the upcoming EU presidencies of Belgium and Hungary.

The newly formed Dutch coalition involves parties with varying stances on EU matters. Notably, the far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, initially opposed Bulgaria's Schengen accession. However, during the previous administration led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Dutch veto on Bulgaria's entry was lifted. Now, as part of the new coalition, Wilders' party is expected to play a significant role, despite not holding the prime ministerial position.

The coalition agreement, reached on May 22, does not explicitly address the Schengen area. However, discussions have centered on potential mini-Schengen agreements involving the Netherlands and neighboring countries. These agreements aim to remove border controls within the specified group but maintain them with other Schengen members, including Italy and France.

Wilders' party has outlined key demands, including stricter measures on asylum and migration policy and tighter restrictions on labor migration. These proposals signal a departure from the principles of free movement within the EU. Additionally, the agreement expresses skepticism toward EU enlargement and calls for reductions in the Netherlands' contributions to the EU budget.

Despite these developments, it remains uncertain whether the new Dutch government will push for a veto on Bulgaria's full entry into Schengen. Observers suggest that while talks on Bulgaria's Schengen accession are ongoing, Bulgaria should remain vigilant against the possibility of a Dutch veto.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Netherlands, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine

Politics | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory

From Sofia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a strong appeal to the governments of the Alliance member countries to bolster their support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:31

Bulgaria's Emergency Services in Peril: 50% of Positions Vacant

A staffing crisis is looming in Bulgaria's emergency care sector, with around 2,000 paramedics currently without employment

Society » Health | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:27

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: NATO Must Act Fast for Ukraine's Defense!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

France Ends State of Emergency in New Caledonia Amid Ongoing Unrest

France will lift the state of emergency in its overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday

World » EU | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:52

Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

German Military Ventures into TikTok for New Recruits

The German military intends to utilize the popular short video platform TikTok as part of its recruitment strategy

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:11

Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

Eva Maydell, a Member of the European Parliament from the Bulgarian party GERB

World » EU | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:20

Dutch Government Implements Ban on Overseas Adoptions

The Netherlands has announced a prohibition on its citizens adopting children from abroad, as stated by Minister of Legal Protection Franc Weerwind

World » EU | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression

World » EU | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria