Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Poland with the prospect of "radioactive ash" in response to comments by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski about the use of nuclear weapons. Sikorski had suggested to the British newspaper "Guardian" how the United States might react if Russia used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Sikorski claimed that the US had warned Russia that even a non-lethal nuclear detonation would prompt a full-scale conventional attack on all Russian positions in Ukraine. Medvedev refuted this on "X," stating that the US had not made such a declaration, as they are more cautious.

Medvedev warned that an American attack on Russian targets would trigger a world war, and emphasized that a foreign minister, even from Poland, should understand this. He also mentioned that Polish President Andrzej Duda has requested the deployment of US tactical nuclear weapons in Poland, adding that Warsaw would inevitably face "radioactive ash" if this path were pursued.

In April, Duda had expressed Poland's willingness to host NATO nuclear weapons to counterbalance the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, DPA notes.

During his presidency from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev was seen as a key liberal figure in Russian politics. However, following the invasion of Ukraine, he has become a prominent hardliner, regularly posting inflammatory comments on social media.

Sikorski's remarks likely refer to events in late 2022 when U.S. media reported that Washington believed Moscow might be preparing to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Kremlin was reportedly informed that the U.S. would respond with powerful conventional means rather than nuclear weapons.