Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!
President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine
Explosions have erupted once again in Russia's Belgorod region, accompanied by several fires following a missile alert
The European Union has strongly condemned Russia's unilateral demarcation of the river border with Estonia, labeling it as "unacceptable" and urging Moscow to provide an explanation for its actions
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly open to a ceasefire in Ukraine that would maintain current front lines
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded
Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU