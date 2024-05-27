France Ends State of Emergency in New Caledonia Amid Ongoing Unrest

France will lift the state of emergency in its overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday, according to the Elysee Palace. The measure will end at 20:00 (21:00 Bulgarian time) as planned. Additional security reinforcements from France are expected to arrive on the Pacific island where unrest has broken out.

The two-week riots, triggered by disputed electoral reform and exacerbated by significant economic disparities between the local Kanak population and residents of European descent, have resulted in seven deaths, hundreds of arrests, and extensive damage to buildings and cars.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Noumea last week, pledged to make a decision on electoral reform within a month.