Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!
President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine
From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.
Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center
A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria
A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts
Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses
The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU