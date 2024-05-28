Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:32
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week @Pixabay

Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon, leading to rain in some areas. Cooler air will move in, accompanied by a moderate northerly wind. Maximum temperatures will range from 20° to 25°, slightly lower in the northeastern regions and along the Black Sea, with Sofia seeing around 21°.

Over the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be variable, more pronounced along the northern coast where rain and possible thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon. A moderate northerly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be between 17° and 20°, and sea conditions will see waves of 2-3 bales.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny. However, there will be significant temporary increases in cloudiness around and after noon over the Eastern Stara Planina, with rain expected in some places. A moderate north-northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures around 15° at 1200 meters altitude and 7° at 2000 meters.

In the coming days, mornings will be almost quiet with some sunny intervals, but by afternoon, many parts of the country will experience short-term rains and thunderstorms. Wednesday and Thursday could see local intense phenomena and hail. Maximum temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from 19-20° to 25-27°. Warming is expected to begin from Thursday.

