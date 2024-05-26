The Ammo Race in Ukraine: Western Production Can't Keep Up with Russia

World » UKRAINE | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 11:42
Bulgaria: The Ammo Race in Ukraine: Western Production Can't Keep Up with Russia

A recent analysis by Bain & Company reveals a stark reality: Russia's artillery shell production outpaces that of Ukraine's Western allies by threefold, and at a significantly lower cost. This disparity poses a significant challenge to Ukraine's armed forces, which heavily rely on US and European ammunition supplies to combat the Russian Federation.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has been characterized as a "firefight" due to the extensive use of artillery shells. Despite efforts by Kyiv's allies to ramp up production in their factories, Russia's manufacturing capacity still surpasses theirs, despite their combined economic strength outweighing Moscow's.

For every shot fired by Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, Russia can unleash approximately five shells in response. To counter this imbalance, defense forces have adapted by ensuring maximum effectiveness with each attack, aiming to destroy targets with as few shells as possible.

Senior Lieutenant Konstantin, commander of an artillery battery in the 57th Brigade, emphasizes the ongoing need for additional support to effectively deter Russian aggression and make every inch of contested territory costly for Moscow.

The study indicates that Russian factories are on track to produce or refurbish about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, dwarfing the total production of approximately 1.3 million shells in European countries and the United States. Furthermore, while NATO countries spend around 4,000 USD to produce a 155-mm projectile, Russia manages to produce a 152-mm projectile for just 1,000 USD.

A significant concern is the shortage of ammunition during military exercises in Ukraine, forcing soldiers to simulate firing weapons due to insufficient supplies.

Soldier "Bolt" from the 5th Brigade Reconnaissance Battalion expresses gratitude to Western partners for their assistance but underscores the urgent need for additional NATO ammunition.

Experts highlight that the outcome of the conflict may hinge more on factory production lines than on the front lines. Thales' assembly plant in Belfast, where NLAW systems are produced, has doubled its production capacity since the beginning of the year and has the potential for further expansion.

The delay in aid from the United States has directly impacted the situation on the ground, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. While Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region finally received shells to halt Russian advancement, delays in aid delivery have underscored the urgent need for timely support in Ukraine's ongoing battle for sovereignty.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: artillery, shells, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Explosions and Fires Rock Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions have erupted once again in Russia's Belgorod region, accompanied by several fires following a missile alert

World » Russia | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:30

Tensions Rise as Russia Removes Buoys along Estonia's River Border

The European Union has strongly condemned Russia's unilateral demarcation of the river border with Estonia, labeling it as "unacceptable" and urging Moscow to provide an explanation for its actions

World » Russia | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 13:12

Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Support in Allowing Ukraine to Target Russian Sites

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 13:00

Putin's Ceasefire Proposal: A Strategic Pause or Genuine Diplomacy?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly open to a ceasefire in Ukraine that would maintain current front lines

World » Russia | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:25

Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv

At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:00

Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded

World » Russia | May 24, 2024, Friday // 13:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kharkiv Hypermarket Hit by Russian Guided Bombs: Many Feared Missing

A devastating event has occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian strike reported by Ukrainian sources

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:16

Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Support in Allowing Ukraine to Target Russian Sites

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 13:00

Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv

At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:00

Russian Security Services Blame Ukrainian Intelligence for Crocus City Hall Attack

Ukrainian intelligence has been implicated in the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to Russian security services

World » Ukraine | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:54

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria