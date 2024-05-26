Hamas Claims Capture of Israeli Soldiers

Gaza Faces Critical Hunger as UN Suspends Aid Due to Military Operations
The United Nations has halted food distribution in Rafah due to a severe shortage of supplies and insecurity in the area
A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing announced that its fighters captured Israeli soldiers during clashes in Jabalia in northern Gaza, though the Israeli military denied this claim, according to reports from Reuters.
The Hamas spokesman did not specify the number of soldiers allegedly captured or provide evidence to support his statement.
"Our fighters lured the Zionist forces into an ambush inside a tunnel... The fighters retreated after leaving all members of the unit dead, wounded, and captured," said Abu Ubaida, the Al Qassam Brigades spokesman, in a pre-recorded address aired on Al Jazeera TV early this morning.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) refuted the claim: "The IDF clarifies that there was no incident in which a soldier was abducted," the military stated.
Hamas released a video showing a bloodied man being dragged through a tunnel, alongside images of a military uniform and a rifle. Reuters has not independently verified the identity or condition of the individual in the video.
Abu Ubaida's remarks came as prospects for a resumption of UN-mediated Gaza ceasefire talks increased. An official familiar with the situation indicated that negotiations might resume next week following a meeting between the head of Israel's Mossad, the CIA chief, and Qatar's prime minister.
The source, speaking anonymously, mentioned that talks would restart based on new proposals from mediators Egypt and Qatar, with active US involvement. However, a Hamas official later denied Israeli media reports of talks resuming in Cairo on Tuesday, stating there was "no date" set.
With the war in Gaza extending beyond seven months, mediators are striving for a breakthrough. Israel demands the release of hostages held by Hamas, while Hamas calls for an end to the conflict and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A recent analysis by Bain & Company reveals a stark reality: Russia's artillery shell production outpaces that of Ukraine's Western allies by threefold
Explosions have erupted once again in Russia's Belgorod region, accompanied by several fires following a missile alert
A devastating event has occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian strike reported by Ukrainian sources
Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations
The European Union has strongly condemned Russia's unilateral demarcation of the river border with Estonia, labeling it as "unacceptable" and urging Moscow to provide an explanation for its actions
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU