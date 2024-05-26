Explosions and Fires Rock Russia's Belgorod Region

World » RUSSIA | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Explosions and Fires Rock Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions have erupted once again in Russia's Belgorod region, accompanied by several fires following a missile alert, as reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Local authorities stated that air defenses successfully intercepted a missile. Russian officials attributed the shelling to the Ukrainian military.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 29 Vampire MLRS missiles over the Belgorod region. They also claimed to have destroyed a Neptune anti-ship missile in the area.

Local social media pages have begun sharing footage of the fires.

Tags: belgorod, Russia, Ukrainian

