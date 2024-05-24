President Radev Inaugurates Bulgarian Cultural Hub in Budapest

President Rumen Radev's visit to Budapest marked the opening of a new cultural and educational center for Bulgarians in Hungary, established through the cooperation of both nations, BNR reported. The Bulgarian head of state and his Hungarian counterpart inaugurated the new building.

The Association of Bulgarians in Hungary, founded in 1914, is the oldest active Bulgarian association in Europe.

Vladimir, who has lived in Budapest since he was four, is among the over 6,000 Bulgarians in Hungary. He expresses his joy in connecting with his heritage, saying, "When I go to Bulgaria, it makes me happy; it's my native land. I'm very happy when I'm around Bulgarians."

The newly established center will serve as a hub for educational and cultural institutions and non-governmental organizations of the Bulgarian community, according to Antoaneta Staykova, a resident of Hungary for 27 years. She states, "This is a dream come true for Bulgarians living in Hungary. We now have our own building, uniting the Bulgarian church, school, and cultural center in one place. In essence, we have created a small Bulgaria. Our community is very stable, united, and always drawn to Bulgaria."

For Budapest-born Angelika Lupa, who loves Bulgarian folk dances, the center holds special significance. She shares, "Since I was three, I have been attending rehearsals at the Bulgarian Cultural House in Budapest. It makes me very proud to learn the language, dance, and immerse in the culture here."