Bulgaria's Stiliyana Nikolova Wins All-Around Gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Stiliana Nikolova has claimed the gold medal in the all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. Her winning scores were 37.500 on ball, 36.050 on bars, 34.800 on ribbon, and 35.700 on hoop.

This victory marks the second consecutive year that the title has gone to Bulgaria, following Boryana Kaleyn's win in Baku last year.

In a fiercely competitive event, Nikolova surpassed the other top contenders, with Italy's Sofia Raffaelli taking the silver medal and Germany's Darja Varfolomeev earning the bronze.

Boryana Kaleyn finished fourth, delivering a strong performance with scores of 34.300 on clubs, 33.300 on ball, 34.150 on hoop, and 33.800 on ribbon.

All three Bulgarian competitors—Stiliana Nikolova, Boryana Kaleyn, and Elvira Krasnobaeva—performed impressively at the European Championship. Krasnobaeva, participating in her first major women's category tournament, did not compete in the finals as she only participated with the ribbon.