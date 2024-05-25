Kharkiv Hypermarket Hit by Russian Guided Bombs: Many Feared Missing

World » UKRAINE | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:16
Bulgaria: Kharkiv Hypermarket Hit by Russian Guided Bombs: Many Feared Missing

A devastating event has occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian strike reported by Ukrainian sources. A major construction hypermarket, "Epicenter," was hit by two guided aerial bombs. At the time of the attack, around 200 people were believed to be inside, according to the online publication "Gordon."

Currently, definitive numbers of casualties and injuries are unavailable. The "Unian" agency has confirmed two fatalities and 11 injuries so far.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov described the situation on Telegram, stating, "We have a large number of missing people. There are many injured. Obviously, the attack was in a shopping center where there were many people - this is pure terrorism."

The hypermarket is situated in a residential area. Kharkiv, being near the front line, has seen intensified Russian military activity in recent weeks. However, their advance appears to have been temporarily halted.

