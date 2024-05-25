Kharkiv Hypermarket Hit by Russian Guided Bombs: Many Feared Missing
Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Support in Allowing Ukraine to Target Russian Sites
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia
Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv
At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones
Russian Security Services Blame Ukrainian Intelligence for Crocus City Hall Attack
Ukrainian intelligence has been implicated in the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to Russian security services
Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured
Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured
Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine
President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Russia's Use of Banned Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Escalates
Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats