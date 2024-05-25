Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations. This was emphasized by President Rumen Radev after his meeting in Budapest with Hungarian counterpart Tamas Sulyok. Radev underscored the need for the integration process to be grounded in sustainable and irreversible reforms, not merely driven by geostrategic considerations.

Expressing his concerns, Radev noted troubling trends in North Macedonia, where political leaders who recently won elections are openly rejecting the European consensus reached in July 2022. He voiced hope and conviction that Hungary, as the President of the Council of the European Union, would firmly uphold this consensus.

In a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Radev highlighted the potential for Bulgaria and Hungary to jointly ensure energy security in Central and Eastern Europe. The two leaders discussed the security risks and socio-economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on Europe, stressing the importance of effective diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and pursue a peaceful resolution based on international law.

Radev and Orbán also praised the strong bilateral relations and cultural-historical ties between their countries. The Hungarian Prime Minister lauded the significant contributions of the Bulgarian community to Hungary's development, reinforcing the friendly ties between the two nations.