Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations. This was emphasized by President Rumen Radev after his meeting in Budapest with Hungarian counterpart Tamas Sulyok. Radev underscored the need for the integration process to be grounded in sustainable and irreversible reforms, not merely driven by geostrategic considerations.
Expressing his concerns, Radev noted troubling trends in North Macedonia, where political leaders who recently won elections are openly rejecting the European consensus reached in July 2022. He voiced hope and conviction that Hungary, as the President of the Council of the European Union, would firmly uphold this consensus.
In a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Radev highlighted the potential for Bulgaria and Hungary to jointly ensure energy security in Central and Eastern Europe. The two leaders discussed the security risks and socio-economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on Europe, stressing the importance of effective diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and pursue a peaceful resolution based on international law.
Radev and Orbán also praised the strong bilateral relations and cultural-historical ties between their countries. The Hungarian Prime Minister lauded the significant contributions of the Bulgarian community to Hungary's development, reinforcing the friendly ties between the two nations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A promising summer season with a 10% increase in tourists compared to last year is anticipated, according to Konstantin Zankov, a marketing and business consultant in tourism, speaking to the national radio
Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria