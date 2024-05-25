Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations. This was emphasized by President Rumen Radev after his meeting in Budapest with Hungarian counterpart Tamas Sulyok. Radev underscored the need for the integration process to be grounded in sustainable and irreversible reforms, not merely driven by geostrategic considerations.

Expressing his concerns, Radev noted troubling trends in North Macedonia, where political leaders who recently won elections are openly rejecting the European consensus reached in July 2022. He voiced hope and conviction that Hungary, as the President of the Council of the European Union, would firmly uphold this consensus.

In a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Radev highlighted the potential for Bulgaria and Hungary to jointly ensure energy security in Central and Eastern Europe. The two leaders discussed the security risks and socio-economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on Europe, stressing the importance of effective diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and pursue a peaceful resolution based on international law.

Radev and Orbán also praised the strong bilateral relations and cultural-historical ties between their countries. The Hungarian Prime Minister lauded the significant contributions of the Bulgarian community to Hungary's development, reinforcing the friendly ties between the two nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Hungary, Radev, macedonia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Anticipates Strong Summer Season with 10% Rise in Tourists

A promising summer season with a 10% increase in tourists compared to last year is anticipated, according to Konstantin Zankov, a marketing and business consultant in tourism, speaking to the national radio

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Stiliyana Nikolova Wins All-Around Gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Stiliana Nikolova has claimed the gold medal in the all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Sports | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:24

Bulgaria Calls for Enhanced NATO Security in the Black Sea and Western Balkans

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly commenced with a call from Bulgaria to bolster NATO security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans

Politics » Defense | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:45

Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished

Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates

Society » Culture | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:32

NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session Opens in Bulgaria's National Assembly

The National Assembly of Bulgaria is currently hosting the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, running from today until May 27

Politics | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:21

Standard & Poor's Reaffirms Bulgaria's Credit Rating with Positive Outlook

The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency

Business » Finance | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 11:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

German Military Ventures into TikTok for New Recruits

The German military intends to utilize the popular short video platform TikTok as part of its recruitment strategy

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:11

Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

Eva Maydell, a Member of the European Parliament from the Bulgarian party GERB

World » EU | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:20

Dutch Government Implements Ban on Overseas Adoptions

The Netherlands has announced a prohibition on its citizens adopting children from abroad, as stated by Minister of Legal Protection Franc Weerwind

World » EU | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression

World » EU | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death

Condolences and an offer of assistance from the EU to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have stirred widespread anger

World » EU | May 20, 2024, Monday // 13:03

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria