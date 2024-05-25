Tensions Rise as Russia Removes Buoys along Estonia's River Border

World » RUSSIA | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Tensions Rise as Russia Removes Buoys along Estonia's River Border

The European Union has strongly condemned Russia's unilateral demarcation of the river border with Estonia, labeling it as "unacceptable" and urging Moscow to provide an explanation for its actions. The Estonian authorities have characterized the incident as yet another provocative move by Russia and have summoned the Russian ambassador in response.

Narva, often regarded as a unique locale, hosts approximately 60,000 residents, with 97 percent of them being Russian speakers. Despite its cultural composition, Narva holds strategic significance as the easternmost point of NATO's Eastern Flank. Situated along the river that shares its name, Narva stands as a critical frontier between Estonia and Russia. Military analysts have highlighted the city as a potential starting point for any Russian aggression against the Baltic states.

In recent times, the Narva region has witnessed numerous provocations from Russia, with the latest being the removal of several restriction buoys along the river.

Egert Belitšev, the director of Border Police in Estonia, expressed concern over this latest incident, branding it as yet another Russian provocation. Despite the provocative action, Estonian authorities refrained from physically intervening.

Traditionally, both Estonia and Russia place buoys along the river each spring, with adjustments made annually to accommodate changes in the Narva riverbed. However, disagreements have arisen since 2023, with Russia disputing the placement of the buoys. On May 13, Estonia installed the initial 50 buoys out of a planned total of 250, only to have half of them removed by Russian border guards on Thursday night.

Belitšev warned Estonians to exercise caution until the missing buoys are restored, highlighting the potential risk to fishermen inadvertently straying into Russian waters.

Earlier in the week, Russia's Ministry of Defense published a draft law proposing changes to maritime borders with Finland and Lithuania, slated to take effect from January 2025. However, the announcement was later removed from the ministry's website, adding further uncertainty to the situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: estona, Russia, border, provocation

Related Articles:

Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Support in Allowing Ukraine to Target Russian Sites

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 13:00

Putin's Ceasefire Proposal: A Strategic Pause or Genuine Diplomacy?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly open to a ceasefire in Ukraine that would maintain current front lines

World » Russia | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:25

Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv

At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones

World » Ukraine | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:00

Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded

World » Russia | May 24, 2024, Friday // 13:11

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Bulgarians on the shared celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture

Politics » Diplomacy | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:21

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin's Ceasefire Proposal: A Strategic Pause or Genuine Diplomacy?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly open to a ceasefire in Ukraine that would maintain current front lines

World » Russia | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:25

Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded

World » Russia | May 24, 2024, Friday // 13:11

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19

Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons

Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Continuing Purges: Russian Military Official Apprehended in Fraud Case

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the Russian Army's General Staff

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

Norwegian Ministry of Justice Restricts Access for Russian Tourists Due to Ukraine War

Norway has announced a further restriction on the access of Russian tourists due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria