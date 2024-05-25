Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Support in Allowing Ukraine to Target Russian Sites

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia, according to Ukrinform.
Stoltenberg underscored the need for Allies to reassess their limitations on Ukraine's weapon deployment, stating that withholding this capability hinders Ukraine's defense efforts against ongoing aggression, particularly in the Kharkiv region. In an interview with "The Economist," he highlighted Russia's aggressive warfare and emphasized Ukraine's right to self-defense, including the targeting of Russian territory.
The Secretary General pointed out that while some NATO members have already lifted such restrictions, others should follow suit. Stoltenberg emphasized that self-defense is enshrined in the UN Charter, legitimizing Ukraine's actions in defending itself, including strikes on Russian soil.
The push to allow Ukraine to utilize US-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory has garnered support from key figures within President Joe Biden's administration, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This effort aligns with actions taken by Britain and other nations, which have already lifted similar restrictions, as reported by Ukrinform.
