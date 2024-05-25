NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session Opens in Bulgaria's National Assembly

The National Assembly of Bulgaria is currently hosting the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, running from today until May 27. Notably, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to attend the Assembly meeting.

Over the weekend, various committees, including those focusing on economy and security, science and technology, as well as democracy and political matters, will convene. Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov mentioned the expected presence of a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation in Sofia, highlighting Ukraine's non-NATO status but the possibility of future membership talks post-Russia conflict resolution.

Key agenda items include discussions on aid to Kyiv, with a resolution of support for Ukraine expected. Topics such as establishing a Center for Democratic Resilience at NATO headquarters and implementing new defense plans, particularly for air and missile defense, will also be addressed.

The formal Assembly meeting is scheduled for Monday, coinciding with Stoltenberg's visit. This marks his third visit during his near decade-long tenure as NATO Secretary General, with previous visits occurring in 2015 and 2019. With a NATO summit planned for July in the USA, the Assembly aims to finalize recommendations ahead of the summit.