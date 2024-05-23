French Tourist Rescued from Seven Rila Lakes by Bulgarian Military Helicopter
30-Year-Old Man Survives Lightning Strike in Sofia
A 30-year-old man was struck by lightning in the "Mladost 1" district of the capital
Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria
An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria,
Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital
A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad
Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical
In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo
Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria
An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle
Road Safety Crisis in Bulgaria with 650 Killed and 8,000 Injured in 1 Year: Experts Call for Action
In Bulgaria, road safety experts highlight a grim statistic: approximately 650 individuals lose their lives each year in road accidents, with an additional 8,000 sustaining serious injuries