German Military Ventures into TikTok for New Recruits

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:11
Bulgaria: German Military Ventures into TikTok for New Recruits

The German military intends to utilize the popular short video platform TikTok as part of its recruitment strategy, as reported by DPA based on a statement from the country's defense ministry. A spokesperson for the military emphasized the necessity of leveraging TikTok to attract top talent, stating that the initiative will commence with the implementation of a new application-based approach by recruitment boards across Germany at the end of the month. The program has been specifically developed for this purpose.

The spokesperson, whose name was not disclosed by DPA, underscored the importance of the Bundeswehr engaging with young people on digital platforms where they seek information and engage in discussions. Additionally, she clarified that military personnel will be permitted to access social media platforms freely during their leave, using personal devices, as long as they refrain from disclosing classified information.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: TikTok, army, German

Related Articles:

Rejoice: Bulgaria Receives First Batch of Modernized German Railroad Cars (PHOTOS)

A month behind schedule, the first 19 German wagons for Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) have arrived

Society | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 16:08

German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall Sees 60% Profit Increase in First Quarter

On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced a significant 60% increase in first-quarter profit. Renowned for producing military equipment such as Leopard tanks

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

German Investors Push for Euro Adoption in Hungary Amid Forint Instability

As the Hungarian forint experiences volatility, German investors are increasingly advocating for Hungary to adopt the euro, reaching the highest level of support in over a decade

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

FBI Director: TikTok Endangers USA’s National Security

In a statement underscoring growing concerns over national security, FBI Director Christopher Wray has declared that the popular social media app TikTok poses a significant risk to the United States

World | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:57

German Authorities Arrest Two Individuals for Alleged Military Sabotage in Favor of Russia

German authorities have apprehended two individuals holding dual German and Russian citizenship on suspicion of orchestrating acts of sabotage, including targeting United States military installations, to undermine military support for Ukraine.

World | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:05

TikTok Hit with €10 Million Fine by Italian Regulator for Failure to Monitor Content

The Italian regulatory body has taken a firm stance against TikTok, citing concerns over the proliferation of harmful content on the platform, Reuters reported

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

Eva Maydell, a Member of the European Parliament from the Bulgarian party GERB

World » EU | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:20

Dutch Government Implements Ban on Overseas Adoptions

The Netherlands has announced a prohibition on its citizens adopting children from abroad, as stated by Minister of Legal Protection Franc Weerwind

World » EU | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression

World » EU | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death

Condolences and an offer of assistance from the EU to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have stirred widespread anger

World » EU | May 20, 2024, Monday // 13:03

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria