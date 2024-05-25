The German military intends to utilize the popular short video platform TikTok as part of its recruitment strategy, as reported by DPA based on a statement from the country's defense ministry. A spokesperson for the military emphasized the necessity of leveraging TikTok to attract top talent, stating that the initiative will commence with the implementation of a new application-based approach by recruitment boards across Germany at the end of the month. The program has been specifically developed for this purpose.
The spokesperson, whose name was not disclosed by DPA, underscored the importance of the Bundeswehr engaging with young people on digital platforms where they seek information and engage in discussions. Additionally, she clarified that military personnel will be permitted to access social media platforms freely during their leave, using personal devices, as long as they refrain from disclosing classified information.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
German authorities have apprehended two individuals holding dual German and Russian citizenship on suspicion of orchestrating acts of sabotage, including targeting United States military installations, to undermine military support for Ukraine.
Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria