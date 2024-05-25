Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv

At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones.

In the north, Ukraine has managed to halt Russian advances near Kharkiv and initiated a counter-offensive. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian Colonel Igor Prokhorenko of the General Staff, who described the situation as "difficult but stable."

Intense fighting continues in the border town of Vovchansk, which Russian forces entered on May 10. Over the past two weeks, more than 11,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Kharkiv region.