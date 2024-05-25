Ukrainian Forces Halt Russian Advances and Counter-Attack Near Kharkiv

At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones.
In the north, Ukraine has managed to halt Russian advances near Kharkiv and initiated a counter-offensive. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian Colonel Igor Prokhorenko of the General Staff, who described the situation as "difficult but stable."
Intense fighting continues in the border town of Vovchansk, which Russian forces entered on May 10. Over the past two weeks, more than 11,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that he is currently situated in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and the focal point of a relentless Russian offensive persisting for two weeks. In response to the escalating situation, Zelensky convened meetings addressing various critical issues, including the region's conditions, preparations for the upcoming heating season, defense strategies, and the imperative of restoring energy infrastructure. Stressing the humanitarian aspect, Zelensky emphasized the urgent need to address shelter requirements for those displaced by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv Oblast, underscoring the city's resilience and the region's deservingness of support and appreciation.
Through social media, Zelensky shared poignant images capturing the aftermath of a devastating Russian strike on a printing plant in Kharkiv, where seven individuals lost their lives and 21 sustained injuries. Expressing profound condolences, Zelensky condemned the act of terror, asserting the imperative of holding Russia accountable for its actions. He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to ensuring that the Russian state faces the consequences and bears the costs of its malevolent deeds, extending gratitude to all individuals contributing to aid efforts and defending Ukraine's sovereignty.
Kyiv alleges that Russia's overarching objective is to strain the defense capabilities of Ukrainian forces, which have been depleted by years of conflict, recruitment challenges, and weapon shortages exacerbated by Western sanctions.
In addition, today, the United States unveiled a fresh aid package totaling 275 million USD for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities against the ongoing Russian offensive near Kharkiv, according to Reuters' report on the State Department's announcement.
This assistance comprises a range of critical weaponry and equipment urgently required by the Ukrainian military. Among the items included are HIMARS ammunition, both 155- and 105-millimeter rounds, missiles, anti-tank systems, and precision air munitions, as detailed by the State Department.
Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats
