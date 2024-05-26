Bulgaria Anticipates Strong Summer Season with 10% Rise in Tourists

Business » TOURISM | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Anticipates Strong Summer Season with 10% Rise in Tourists @Pixabay

A promising summer season with a 10% increase in tourists compared to last year is anticipated, according to Konstantin Zankov, a marketing and business consultant in tourism, speaking to the national radio. Expectations are that this summer will see a return to pre-pandemic levels and potentially even surpass them.

Zankov noted that the overall summer season is looking strong, with a significant increase in hotel capacity and active interest from European markets. More flights and increased seating capacity are contributing to these positive predictions, though there remains much work to be done.

Approximately 63% of the tourist flow to Bulgaria comes from the European Union. Romania leads as the strongest market, followed by Poland, which has seen an increase in flights. While there is a rise in tourists from Germany compared to last year, numbers are still below 2019 levels. The UK also remains a key market for Bulgarian tourism.

During the May holidays, many Bulgarians are traveling both within the country and to destinations like Greece, Turkey, and various European capitals, Zankov added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourist, season, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bachelor Backlash: How One Man's Decision Shook Bulgarian Society

"The Bachelor" franchise has long been a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world with its blend of romance, drama, and intrigue

Novinite Insider » Opinions | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 11:19

President Radev Inaugurates Bulgarian Cultural Hub in Budapest

President Rumen Radev's visit to Budapest marked the opening of a new cultural and educational center for Bulgarians in Hungary

Politics » Diplomacy | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:24

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova Wins All-Around Gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Stiliana Nikolova has claimed the gold medal in the all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Sports | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:24

Bulgaria Calls for Enhanced NATO Security in the Black Sea and Western Balkans

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly commenced with a call from Bulgaria to bolster NATO security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans

Politics » Defense | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:45

Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session Opens in Bulgaria's National Assembly

The National Assembly of Bulgaria is currently hosting the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, running from today until May 27

Politics | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index

Bulgaria has secured the 40th spot in the global ranking of tourist destinations

Business » Tourism | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:48

Bulgarian Tourism Sees Strong Start, Faces Staffing Challenges

Coastal hoteliers are increasing employee wages by at least 20% to address the staff shortage

Business » Tourism | May 20, 2024, Monday // 14:34

End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever

The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts

Business » Tourism | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:45

French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination

French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination

Business » Tourism | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route

"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings

Business » Tourism | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:46

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria