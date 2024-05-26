Bulgaria Anticipates Strong Summer Season with 10% Rise in Tourists

Bachelor Backlash: How One Man's Decision Shook Bulgarian Society
"The Bachelor" franchise has long been a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world with its blend of romance, drama, and intrigue
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria has secured the 40th spot in the global ranking of tourist destinations
Coastal hoteliers are increasing employee wages by at least 20% to address the staff shortage
The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts
French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination
"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU