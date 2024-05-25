Standard & Poor's Reaffirms Bulgaria's Credit Rating with Positive Outlook

The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency, maintaining a positive outlook.
According to the agency, the formation of a stable government shortly after the June elections will be crucial to avoiding a prolonged period of instability. If this is achieved, there should be no significant delay in Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone. Even if Bulgaria does not join the Eurozone by 2025, Standard & Poor's anticipates the delay will only extend to January 1, 2026.
The agency also highlighted Bulgaria's strong economic growth prospects over the next few years, reinforcing their positive outlook on the country's credit rating.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A promising summer season with a 10% increase in tourists compared to last year is anticipated, according to Konstantin Zankov, a marketing and business consultant in tourism, speaking to the national radio
Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations
Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021
In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria