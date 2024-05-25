Standard & Poor's Reaffirms Bulgaria's Credit Rating with Positive Outlook

The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency, maintaining a positive outlook.

According to the agency, the formation of a stable government shortly after the June elections will be crucial to avoiding a prolonged period of instability. If this is achieved, there should be no significant delay in Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone. Even if Bulgaria does not join the Eurozone by 2025, Standard & Poor's anticipates the delay will only extend to January 1, 2026.

The agency also highlighted Bulgaria's strong economic growth prospects over the next few years, reinforcing their positive outlook on the country's credit rating.