Kremlin Aims to Sway Bulgarian Elections, Says Acting Defense Minister
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Calls for Enhanced NATO Security in the Black Sea and Western Balkans
The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly commenced with a call from Bulgaria to bolster NATO security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans
Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov
European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy
In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June
Bulgaria Sends Troops to Support NATO Mission in Kosovo
Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow
Bulgaria Ventures into Kamikaze Drones Production: A Game Changer in Military Technology
Bulgaria is embarking on the production of kamikaze drones, which will be priced at BGN 2,000 each and have the capability to destroy tanks valued at 10-15 million euros
NATO Secretary General Expected in Bulgaria This Month
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is anticipated to visit Bulgaria to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly