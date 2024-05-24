Bulgarian Party Plans New 'Sovereignist' Group in EU Parliament with AfD

Bulgaria's Kostadin Kostadinov, the chairman of "Revival," announced plans to form a new "sovereignist" group with the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in the European Parliament. This follows the expulsion of the far-right AfD delegation from the "Identity and Democracy" group just two weeks before the European elections.

In a social media post, Kostadinov expressed that he was not surprised by the expulsion and had anticipated it. He viewed this development positively, believing it would allow "Revival" to establish a genuine conservative and sovereignist group in the European Parliament.

Kostadinov confirmed that "Revival" is committed to collaborating with AfD and has already initiated steps to form a new group in the EP. He announced that they would invite the German party to join this effort and advance the process together.

During a debate on the new European Commission presidency, Ursula von der Leyen mentioned that "Revival" are allies of Putin and aim to dismantle the EU.