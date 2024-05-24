Bulgaria's President and Acting PM Highlighted the Significance of Education and Culture on May 24 Celebration

Politics | May 24, 2024, Friday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President and Acting PM Highlighted the Significance of Education and Culture on May 24 Celebration

President Rumen Radev emphasized the crucial role of knowledge in shaping a society's dignity and prosperity as he participated in the solemn procession at the National Library on the occasion of May 24 - the Day of Slavonic Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment and Culture. Addressing journalists, he extended his wishes for a joyful holiday, emphasizing the significance of the holy work of the Bulgarian educators and the ongoing importance of knowledge in society. Radev stressed that the dignity, prosperity, standard of living, and authority of a society are intricately linked to its attitude towards knowledge, emphasizing the need for continuous recognition of its value.

During his speech at the National Library, President Radev acknowledged the concerns voiced by universities through protests. He highlighted the global trend of countries prioritizing investments in science and education, cautioning against neglecting the potential of Bulgarian scientists, teachers, and researchers. Radev urged the government, parliament, and society as a whole to heed the calls of university rectors for an open dialogue about the future of education and science, advocating for sustainable, long-term solutions to address these issues.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev marked the occasion of May 24, the Day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, by celebrating the significance of Bulgarian education, culture, and Slavic literature. In a message shared on his Facebook profile, Glavchev described the day as the brightest holiday for the nation, emphasizing its unifying power and role in preserving Bulgarian identity over time. He urged people to reflect on the contributions of the first educators and teachers, expressing gratitude for their invaluable work in shaping Bulgarian culture and education. Glavchev concluded by extending heartfelt wishes for a happy holiday of Bulgarian education and culture to all.

