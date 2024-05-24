Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded. Speaking in an interview with local radio, Orbán emphasized that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has revealed the extent of Russia's capabilities, which he believes are insufficient for Moscow to emerge victorious in such an endeavor.

Orbán asserted, "If this were a feasible scenario, it would have already transpired." He suggested that the notion of a Russian threat is being used by Western powers to justify their intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. Without providing specific evidence or details, Orbán claimed to possess information indicating that NATO headquarters is currently exploring options for potential Alliance intervention in the ongoing hostilities.

Analysts have highlighted the significance of Orbán's remarks, particularly in light of Hungary's upcoming assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union starting in July. Orbán's stance adds a new dimension to discussions surrounding NATO's role in the conflict and raises questions about the Alliance's preparedness to respond to potential threats in the region.