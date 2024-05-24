Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

World » RUSSIA | May 24, 2024, Friday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities @Wikimedia Commons

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has dismissed concerns over the possibility of Russia launching an attack on NATO member states, stating that such fears are unfounded. Speaking in an interview with local radio, Orbán emphasized that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has revealed the extent of Russia's capabilities, which he believes are insufficient for Moscow to emerge victorious in such an endeavor.

Orbán asserted, "If this were a feasible scenario, it would have already transpired." He suggested that the notion of a Russian threat is being used by Western powers to justify their intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. Without providing specific evidence or details, Orbán claimed to possess information indicating that NATO headquarters is currently exploring options for potential Alliance intervention in the ongoing hostilities.

Analysts have highlighted the significance of Orbán's remarks, particularly in light of Hungary's upcoming assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union starting in July. Orbán's stance adds a new dimension to discussions surrounding NATO's role in the conflict and raises questions about the Alliance's preparedness to respond to potential threats in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orban, NATO, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Bulgarians on the shared celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture

Politics » Diplomacy | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:21

Bulgarians Support EU Defense Policy but Hesitate on Aid to Ukraine

Two-thirds (66%) of Bulgarians support the idea of a common European Union defense and security policy

Politics | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:02

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19

Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons

Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19

Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons

Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Continuing Purges: Russian Military Official Apprehended in Fraud Case

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the Russian Army's General Staff

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

Norwegian Ministry of Justice Restricts Access for Russian Tourists Due to Ukraine War

Norway has announced a further restriction on the access of Russian tourists due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

US Accuses Russia of Deploying Space Weapon

The United States has accused Russia of deploying a space weapon into orbit last week

World » Russia | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22

Lavrov: US Sanctions Compromise Flight Safety

Commenting on the crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the US for undermining flight safety due to its sanctions

World » Russia | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 16:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria