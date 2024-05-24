US Embassy in Bulgaria Extends Warm Wishes on May 24 Celebration

When Will Bulgaria Join the Eurozone? Our Readers Have Spoken
A recent survey conducted on our Facebook page has shed light on public sentiments regarding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Bulgarians on the shared celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture
The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations
Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"
In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China
Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria
In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU