Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"
US Embassy in Bulgaria Extends Warm Wishes on May 24 Celebration
The US embassy in Bulgaria has extended its congratulations on today's special holiday
Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration
The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations
The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors
Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"
50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts
In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China
Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation
Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Denkov Engaged in Diplomatic Talks with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British Ambassadors
In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors