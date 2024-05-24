Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Bulgarians on the shared celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture. "On May 24, Russia and Bulgaria together honor this significant holiday, which is deeply embedded in the history and traditions of both nations, symbolizing their spiritual bond and common cultural heritage", said the ambassador.

The formation of the Slavic world is a monumental achievement. The creation of the Slavic script marked a pivotal moment in the spiritual self-determination of the Slavic peoples, fostering literacy and spreading the Orthodox faith. Today, over 250 million people speak Slavic languages, a testament to the development of the Cyrillic alphabet.

In Bulgaria, May 24 is cherished as one of the most beloved national holidays. Similarly, in Russia, this date holds great significance, symbolizing the core values of faith, patriotism, and devotion to roots. Annually, large-scale concerts take place in Moscow’s Red Square, and churches commemorate the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and their disciples with liturgies.

Ambassador Mitrofanova expressed hope that the remarkable heritage of the holy brothers will withstand the pressures of globalization and modern trends that threaten cultural identity. She highlighted the importance of preserving the Slavic script and the unique literary tradition developed through the dedication of Bulgarian writers, emphasizing the collective duty to protect this legacy.

Mitrofanova wished that love for the motherland, the written word, and enlightenment would continue to serve as a moral compass for all. She extended warm holiday greetings, celebrating the Day of Slavic Writing and Culture.