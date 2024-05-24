Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:21
Bulgaria: Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria: "Dear Friends, I Congratulate You on Our Shared Holiday"

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Bulgarians on the shared celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture. "On May 24, Russia and Bulgaria together honor this significant holiday, which is deeply embedded in the history and traditions of both nations, symbolizing their spiritual bond and common cultural heritage", said the ambassador.

The formation of the Slavic world is a monumental achievement. The creation of the Slavic script marked a pivotal moment in the spiritual self-determination of the Slavic peoples, fostering literacy and spreading the Orthodox faith. Today, over 250 million people speak Slavic languages, a testament to the development of the Cyrillic alphabet.

In Bulgaria, May 24 is cherished as one of the most beloved national holidays. Similarly, in Russia, this date holds great significance, symbolizing the core values of faith, patriotism, and devotion to roots. Annually, large-scale concerts take place in Moscow’s Red Square, and churches commemorate the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and their disciples with liturgies.

Ambassador Mitrofanova expressed hope that the remarkable heritage of the holy brothers will withstand the pressures of globalization and modern trends that threaten cultural identity. She highlighted the importance of preserving the Slavic script and the unique literary tradition developed through the dedication of Bulgarian writers, emphasizing the collective duty to protect this legacy.

Mitrofanova wished that love for the motherland, the written word, and enlightenment would continue to serve as a moral compass for all. She extended warm holiday greetings, celebrating the Day of Slavic Writing and Culture.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mitrofanova, Russia, Bulgaria, slavic

Related Articles:

When Will Bulgaria Join the Eurozone? Our Readers Have Spoken

|

Bulgaria's President and Acting PM Highlighted the Significance of Education and Culture on May 24 Celebration

|

Orbán: Russia Unlikely to Attack NATO Allies, Claims Lack of Capabilities

|

US Embassy in Bulgaria Extends Warm Wishes on May 24 Celebration

|

Bulgarians Support EU Defense Policy but Hesitate on Aid to Ukraine

|

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

US Embassy in Bulgaria Extends Warm Wishes on May 24 Celebration

The US embassy in Bulgaria has extended its congratulations on today's special holiday

Politics » Diplomacy | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:28

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration

The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations

Politics » Diplomacy | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:25

The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors

Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"

Politics » Diplomacy | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:18

50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts

In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:10

Bulgaria's Denkov Engaged in Diplomatic Talks with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British Ambassadors

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors

Politics » Diplomacy | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria