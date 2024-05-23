UN Designates July 11 as Srebrenica Remembrance Day Despite Serbian Opposition

Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide
The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement
According to a recent survey by the Washington-based International Republican Institute, Serbian citizens exhibit the highest level of Euroscepticism in the Western Balkans
The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje
A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU