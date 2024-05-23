Russian Security Services Blame Ukrainian Intelligence for Crocus City Hall Attack

World » UKRAINE | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Russian Security Services Blame Ukrainian Intelligence for Crocus City Hall Attack

Ukrainian intelligence has been implicated in the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to Russian security services. Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), made this statement at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Services and Special Services of CIS countries in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Bortnikov emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, but affirmed with certainty that Ukrainian military intelligence was directly involved in the attack. He assured that all aspects of the crime would be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible would face justice.

Over 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the direct perpetrators and their accomplices, as reported by BTA.

The terrorist attack took place on the evening of March 22 at a concert hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk. According to the latest data, the attack resulted in 144 fatalities and 551 injuries.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Russian, attack

Related Articles:

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:02

Continuing Purges: Russian Military Official Apprehended in Fraud Case

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the Russian Army's General Staff

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

Ukraine Seeks Polish Assistance in Intercepting Russian Missiles

Ukraine has reached out to Poland for assistance in intercepting Russian missiles and drones near their shared border

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv with New American Weapons

Eleven days after the Russian offensive began in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, it has now been halted

World » Ukraine | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression

World » EU | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Putin Justifies Offensive in Kharkiv, Blames Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

The offensive in northeastern Ukraine is a response to Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his visit to China

World » Ukraine | May 17, 2024, Friday // 15:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Russia's Use of Banned Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Escalates

Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:56

Ukraine Seeks Polish Assistance in Intercepting Russian Missiles

Ukraine has reached out to Poland for assistance in intercepting Russian missiles and drones near their shared border

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv with New American Weapons

Eleven days after the Russian offensive began in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, it has now been halted

World » Ukraine | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Russian Drone Strikes Leave Parts of Sumy Region Without Power

Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas

World » Ukraine | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria