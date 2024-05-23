Ukrainian intelligence has been implicated in the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to Russian security services. Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), made this statement at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Services and Special Services of CIS countries in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Bortnikov emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, but affirmed with certainty that Ukrainian military intelligence was directly involved in the attack. He assured that all aspects of the crime would be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible would face justice.

Over 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the direct perpetrators and their accomplices, as reported by BTA.

The terrorist attack took place on the evening of March 22 at a concert hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk. According to the latest data, the attack resulted in 144 fatalities and 551 injuries.