US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Georgia Amid Democracy Concerns

World | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:38
The United States has introduced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals in Georgia who are complicit in undermining democratic processes and institutions. The restrictions will apply to those involved in suppressing civil society and peaceful assembly through violence or intimidation, as well as their family members, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also announced a comprehensive review of the US-Georgia bilateral cooperation. This review aims to encourage Georgian leaders to reconsider the recently vetoed "foreign agents" law. The law, which has been criticized for restricting access to quality media and contradicting Georgia's constitutional goal of Euro-Atlantic integration, remains a point of contention.

The US hopes that through these measures, Georgia's leadership will take steps to strengthen democratic institutions and processes in the country. The visa restrictions and review of cooperation underscore the US's commitment to supporting democracy and human rights in Georgia.

