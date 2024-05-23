Weather in Bulgaria for the Weekend: Sun and Storms Expected Across Different Regions
Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations
Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions
A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria
Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage
A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts
Weather in Bulgaria: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Across the Country
Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses
Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week
The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur
Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening
On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions