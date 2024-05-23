Weather in Bulgaria for the Weekend: Sun and Storms Expected Across Different Regions

From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.

On May 24, most areas will enjoy mostly sunny skies, though the afternoon will bring clouds and brief thundery rain showers in the west. The southwest region will experience heavy rain with the potential for hailstorms. Winds will be from the north-northeast. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27°C in most places, with Sofia around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be overcast initially, clearing from the south. Winds will be moderate and from the north-northeast, with highs between 20 and 22°C. The seawater temperature will be 18-19°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny, but with afternoon clouds and brief thundery rain showers in the west. Winds will be up to moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures will reach around 15°C at 1,200 meters and around 8°C at 2,000 meters.

For May 25 and 26, the weather will remain mostly sunny. However, the mountains of western and central Bulgaria will see clouds around noon and in the afternoon, with isolated brief thundery rain showers. Heavy rain is possible in the southwest. Winds will pick up to moderate in the east, coming from the east-northeast. Highs will be between 24 and 29°C on Saturday and 22 to 28°C on Sunday.