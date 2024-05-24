Bulgarian Confidence in Government Hits Record Low

A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission reveals that only 19 percent of Bulgarians express confidence in their government. Contrastingly, 56 percent of Bulgarians indicate that they are not concerned about their family's economic situation or their employment status.

In comparison, the EU average shows that 72 percent of citizens are unconcerned about their family finances, while 63 percent are similarly unworried about their employment. However, sentiments regarding the overall state of the country differ, with 67 percent of Bulgarians and 58 percent of other EU citizens perceiving their country's situation as negative.

Regarding economic forecasts, 24 percent of Bulgarians believe that their country's economy will improve in the next 12 months, slightly lower than the EU average of 21 percent. Meanwhile, 34 percent of Bulgarians expect the economic situation to remain unchanged, compared to 40 percent across the EU.

When considering the labor market, opinions remain consistent, with 29 percent of Bulgarians and 19 percent of EU citizens expressing optimism about its future. Additionally, 31 percent do not anticipate any changes, while 16 percent expect a deterioration, aligning closely with EU averages.

The survey also delves into perceived challenges facing the EU and individual countries. Respondents identify the war in Ukraine and immigration as the primary challenges for the EU, while inflation and economic concerns take precedence on a national level.

In terms of institutional trust, half of the participants across the EU express confidence in EU institutions, with national parliaments garnering less trust, particularly in Bulgaria, where only 17 percent of respondents exhibit confidence. Similarly, trust in governments is relatively low, at 33 percent on average in the EU and 19 percent in Bulgaria.

Despite these sentiments, a majority of Bulgarians maintain a positive view of the EU, with 53 percent holding a favorable opinion. When asked about the EU's priorities for the next five years, Bulgarians prioritize the economy, societal equality, and security and defense.

Lastly, participants suggest that securing peace would have the most beneficial impact, highlighting the importance of peacekeeping efforts within the EU.

