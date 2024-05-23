Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons
Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory
Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the Russian Army's General Staff
Norway has announced a further restriction on the access of Russian tourists due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
The United States has accused Russia of deploying a space weapon into orbit last week
Commenting on the crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the US for undermining flight safety due to its sanctions
The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU