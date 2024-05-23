Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured, as reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Kharkiv, situated close to the Russian border, is predominantly Russian-speaking, with 75% of its population speaking Russian, surpassing even Crimea and Donbas. Despite this, the city's residents and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have resisted Russian advances since the war began, leading to daily bombardments by Russian forces.

Syniehubov stated that the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure. Additionally, the city of Zolochiv was struck, injuring at least two people, while Ukrainian medics attended to two more wounded from shelling in Liubotyn. Mayor Terekhov noted that the strikes hit transport infrastructure and a division of the utility company responsible for the city's maintenance. Another strike targeted a private enterprise.

Terekhov later updated that preliminary information indicated one dead, six injured, and three missing due to a large fire. He subsequently reported finding another body at the missile strike site. Syniehubov specified that the targeted enterprise was an ordinary printing house, now on fire.

