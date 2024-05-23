Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria and US Strengthen Strategic Energy Cooperation
During his recent visit to Washington, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov engaged in crucial discussions at the US State Department
Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts
During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million
Proposed Price Adjustments: Heating Costs in Sofia May See Significant Reduction
"Toplofikatsia Sofia," the capital's heating supply company, has proposed a significant reduction in the price of thermal energy starting from July 1st
Kozloduy NPP Initiates Transition from Russian to US Nuclear Fuel in May
The Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria is set to embark on a significant transition as it begins the process of replacing Russian nuclear fuel with American fuel from Westinghouse
Bulgargaz Forecasts 5-6% Dip in Natural Gas Prices for May
Bulgargaz, the leading public gas supplier in Bulgaria, anticipates a notable decrease in the price of natural gas for the upcoming month of May. According to Lyudmila Vitanova
Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023
Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.