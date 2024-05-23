Rejoice: Bulgaria Receives First Batch of Modernized German Railroad Cars (PHOTOS)

Society | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 16:08
Bulgaria: Rejoice: Bulgaria Receives First Batch of Modernized German Railroad Cars (PHOTOS)

A month behind schedule, the first 19 German railroad cars for Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) have arrived, according to a report by bTV. These railroad cars are designated to serve the busiest routes, including those from Sofia to Varna, Burgas, and Ruse. They are expected to start transporting passengers by mid-June at the latest.

Bulgaria purchased a total of 79 second-hand railroad cars from the German company Deutsche Bahn for BGN 30 million (EUR), with an average price of BGN 400,000 per wagon (EUR). The railroad cars will be delivered in four batches and are intended for long-distance routes.

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov stated that the wagons have been modernized and that it is more cost-effective for the state to buy them rather than repair the old ones. Until the end of December last year, these railroad cars were used by German passengers.

"It may sound paradoxical, but this is the most modern equipment entering Bulgaria at the moment. I'm not sure whether to express this with regret or joy. It is modernized equipment with a long remaining service life. I ask you to pay special attention to the toilets. This is the first time I've seen such facilities in Bulgaria, and I hope we understand the importance of maintaining what we have," said Gvozdeikov.

Tags: railroad cars, railways, Bulgarian, German

