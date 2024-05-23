Rejoice: Bulgaria Receives First Batch of Modernized German Railroad Cars (PHOTOS)

A month behind schedule, the first 19 Germanrailroad cars for BulgarianRailways (BDZ) have arrived, according to a report by bTV. These railroad cars are designated to serve the busiest routes, including those from Sofia to Varna, Burgas, and Ruse. They are expected to start transporting passengers by mid-June at the latest.
Bulgaria purchased a total of 79 second-hand railroad cars from the German company Deutsche Bahn for BGN 30 million (EUR), with an average price of BGN 400,000 per wagon (EUR). The railroad cars will be delivered in four batches and are intended for long-distance routes.
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov stated that the wagons have been modernized and that it is more cost-effective for the state to buy them rather than repair the old ones. Until the end of December last year, these railroad cars were used by German passengers.
"It may sound paradoxical, but this is the most modern equipment entering Bulgaria at the moment. I'm not sure whether to express this with regret or joy. It is modernized equipment with a long remaining service life. I ask you to pay special attention to the toilets. This is the first time I've seen such facilities in Bulgaria, and I hope we understand the importance of maintaining what we have," said Gvozdeikov.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria