Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

The hosts of the event were the embassies of Great Britain, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bulgaria and the GLAS Foundation

The organizing committee of Sofia Pride commemorated the international day against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia with an event that brought together diplomats, journalists, artists and representatives of businesses and non-governmental organizations in Bulgaria.

The event was held for the third year in a row and is organized by the GLAS Foundation, this time being hosted by the British Embassy in Bulgaria and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bulgaria.

During the event H.E. Dr. Rob Dixon, British Ambassador to Bulgaria, called on the guests to reflect on the goals of this year's IDAHOBIT - International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia: "Leaving No One Behind: Equality, Freedom and Justice for All".

Dixon said it was a call to all of us to embrace diversity and work towards full inclusion - at home, at work and in law. He added: “The events on and around the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia aim to draw attention to the discrimination and violence faced by LGBTIQ+ people around the world. Tonight, before you, members of the LGBT+ community, allies and friends, I would like to affirm that we are determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with you."

Last summer, some important and long-awaited changes in Bulgarian legislation were adopted. Perceived or actual sexual orientation is already an aggravating factor in hate crime cases. Praising the people who worked for the change in the law to extend protection against hate crime, the British ambassador said: “I know that many of you here tonight have been active in ensuring that these important changes are a reality. Congratulations!" He added that there are many, many countries that still have a long way to go to achieve full equality for LGBTIQ+ people, and noted that it is important to celebrate progress and commit to building on it.

H.E. Simon van der Borgh, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria: “The Netherlands welcomes joint work and dialogue between key actors in order to end the global and systemic violence, discrimination and criminalization faced by LGBTIQ+ people. I applaud NGOs who are fighting this and working to increase public acceptance of LGBTIQ+ people everywhere. We are with you."

Sofia Pride 2024, the largest human rights event in Bulgaria, will be held at Prince Alexander I Batenberg Square on June 22. Doors to the event open at 2:00 p.m. The new location will host a concert that begins at 4:00 p.m. and precedes the protest march. He gathers on his stage some of the biggest musical stars in Bulgaria. Sofia Pride will once again give young artists the opportunity to perform and sing in front of thousands.