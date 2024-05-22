Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:27
Bulgaria: Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre. The proposed document aims to declare July 11 as an International Day of Remembrance for the Genocide that occurred there in 1995. This resolution condemns the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is actively campaigning against the adoption of the resolution, will participate in the meeting. A day before the session, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska within Bosnia and Herzegovina, threatened to secede the predominantly Serb-inhabited region if the resolution is adopted.

As New York prepares for the discussion, Serbian churches have begun ringing bells in protest against the resolution. Initiated by Germany and Rwanda, the document condemns the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals. The abbot of the Hilendar Monastery on Mount Athos, Methodius, along with the monks, announced they would pray before the icon of the Mother of God Troeruchitsa during the UN vote. The Serbian Orthodox Church, as reported by "Tanjug" and BTA, stated that prayers will be offered for the salvation of the Serbian state and people whenever they face severe trials.

On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces, led by Gen. Ratko Mladic, captured the Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian war (1992-1995). In this UN-declared security zone, Bosnian Serb forces massacred 8,000 Muslim men and boys. Both the UN war crimes tribunal and the UN International Court of Justice ruled these atrocities constituted genocide, leading to the conviction of several former Bosnian Serb military leaders.

Leaders from the Serb regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Republika Srpska and Serbia, have strongly opposed the resolution, arguing it brands Serbs as a "genocidal nation."

Following the inter-ethnic war in Bosnia from 1992 to 1995, the Dayton Peace Agreement divided the country into two semi-autonomous parts: Republika Srpska, mainly inhabited by Bosnian Serbs, and the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home to Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) and Bosnian Croats. Each part has its own government, parliament, and police, but they are connected through state-level institutions, including the judiciary, army, security services, and tax administration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, genocide, Srebrenica, UN

Related Articles:

Gaza Faces Critical Hunger as UN Suspends Aid Due to Military Operations

|

President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

|

"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic

|

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

|

Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

|

Veto: Russia Blocks UN Resolution Against Arms Race in Space

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greek PM Cautions North Macedonia on European Path Amid Treaty Concerns

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement

World » Southeast Europe | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:27

High Euroscepticism in Serbia: Many Unwilling to Join the EU

According to a recent survey by the Washington-based International Republican Institute, Serbian citizens exhibit the highest level of Euroscepticism in the Western Balkans

World » Southeast Europe | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 11:39

Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 15:53

"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic

A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year

World » Southeast Europe | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 18:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria