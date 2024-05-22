Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide
Greek PM Cautions North Macedonia on European Path Amid Treaty Concerns
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement
High Euroscepticism in Serbia: Many Unwilling to Join the EU
According to a recent survey by the Washington-based International Republican Institute, Serbian citizens exhibit the highest level of Euroscepticism in the Western Balkans
Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje
The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje
"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic
A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic
Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year
Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade