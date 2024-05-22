Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre. The proposed document aims to declare July 11 as an International Day of Remembrance for the Genocide that occurred there in 1995. This resolution condemns the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is actively campaigning against the adoption of the resolution, will participate in the meeting. A day before the session, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska within Bosnia and Herzegovina, threatened to secede the predominantly Serb-inhabited region if the resolution is adopted.

As New York prepares for the discussion, Serbian churches have begun ringing bells in protest against the resolution. Initiated by Germany and Rwanda, the document condemns the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals. The abbot of the Hilendar Monastery on Mount Athos, Methodius, along with the monks, announced they would pray before the icon of the Mother of God Troeruchitsa during the UN vote. The Serbian Orthodox Church, as reported by "Tanjug" and BTA, stated that prayers will be offered for the salvation of the Serbian state and people whenever they face severe trials.

On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces, led by Gen. Ratko Mladic, captured the Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian war (1992-1995). In this UN-declared security zone, Bosnian Serb forces massacred 8,000 Muslim men and boys. Both the UN war crimes tribunal and the UN International Court of Justice ruled these atrocities constituted genocide, leading to the conviction of several former Bosnian Serb military leaders.

Leaders from the Serb regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Republika Srpska and Serbia, have strongly opposed the resolution, arguing it brands Serbs as a "genocidal nation."

Following the inter-ethnic war in Bosnia from 1992 to 1995, the Dayton Peace Agreement divided the country into two semi-autonomous parts: Republika Srpska, mainly inhabited by Bosnian Serbs, and the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home to Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) and Bosnian Croats. Each part has its own government, parliament, and police, but they are connected through state-level institutions, including the judiciary, army, security services, and tax administration.