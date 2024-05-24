Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

Bulgarians Support EU Defense Policy but Hesitate on Aid to Ukraine
Two-thirds (66%) of Bulgarians support the idea of a common European Union defense and security policy
President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured
Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats
Ukraine has reached out to Poland for assistance in intercepting Russian missiles and drones near their shared border
Eleven days after the Russian offensive began in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, it has now been halted
Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU