Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

World » EU | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:20
Bulgaria: Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

Eva Maydell, a Member of the European Parliament from the Bulgarian party GERB, has been highlighted by the influential Brussels magazine "Politico" as a potential candidate for Bulgaria's new European Commissioner. However, the national vote in Bulgaria on June 9, which coincides with the European elections, makes predictions challenging, and it remains unclear which department Sofia will aim for in the next European Commission. Maydell is recognized for her expertise in digital issues and artificial intelligence. Currently, Iliana Ivanova holds the position of European Commissioner responsible for innovation, research, culture, education, and youth, a portfolio that "Politico" refers to as the "kiss of death."

The final decision on Bulgaria's nomination will be made by the country's new Prime Minister. Should the election results lead to a parliament unable to form a government and necessitate another vote in the autumn, the decision will fall to acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maydell, European, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report

|

Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

|

President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

|

Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index

|

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions

|

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Dutch Government Implements Ban on Overseas Adoptions

The Netherlands has announced a prohibition on its citizens adopting children from abroad, as stated by Minister of Legal Protection Franc Weerwind

World » EU | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression

World » EU | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death

Condolences and an offer of assistance from the EU to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have stirred widespread anger

World » EU | May 20, 2024, Monday // 13:03

G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:55

Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition

World » EU | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:52

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery

World » EU | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria