Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

Eva Maydell, a Member of the European Parliament from the Bulgarian party GERB, has been highlighted by the influential Brussels magazine "Politico" as a potential candidate for Bulgaria's new European Commissioner. However, the national vote in Bulgaria on June 9, which coincides with the European elections, makes predictions challenging, and it remains unclear which department Sofia will aim for in the next European Commission. Maydell is recognized for her expertise in digital issues and artificial intelligence. Currently, Iliana Ivanova holds the position of European Commissioner responsible for innovation, research, culture, education, and youth, a portfolio that "Politico" refers to as the "kiss of death."

The final decision on Bulgaria's nomination will be made by the country's new Prime Minister. Should the election results lead to a parliament unable to form a government and necessitate another vote in the autumn, the decision will fall to acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.