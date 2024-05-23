Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner
Dutch Government Implements Ban on Overseas Adoptions
The Netherlands has announced a prohibition on its citizens adopting children from abroad, as stated by Minister of Legal Protection Franc Weerwind
EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression
Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death
Condolences and an offer of assistance from the EU to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have stirred widespread anger
G7 to Back EU Plan Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Viktor Orbán: Robert Fico's Health Status "Between Life and Death"
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Stable After Assassination Attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery