President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

Politics | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:16
Bulgaria: President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

Bulgaria anticipates a shift in the rhetoric of North Macedonia and an end to the language of hatred, according to a message from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

"The Republic of North Macedonia must demonstrate its genuine desire to be part of a united Europe by meeting all membership requirements, just as every EU country has done," Radev stated.

Rumen Radev is leading a Bulgarian delegation to the Vatican for the celebration of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius on May 24. Earlier today, he had an audience with Pope Francis. Simultaneously, a delegation from North Macedonia, led by Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, is also in the Vatican.

Radev indicated that Siljanovska-Davkova had extended an invitation for a meeting in Rome, which did not take place due to his busy schedule. He acknowledged the desire for dialogue as a positive sign and mentioned plans to invite the North Macedonian president to Sofia.

During the Vatican audience, President Radev presented Pope Francis with an original 19th-century icon of St. Cyril and St. Methodius, created by the Sofia School of Painting.

"Pope Francis has always had the warmest feelings towards Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people. Today, he wished us health, peace, and prosperity. Remarkably, he also wished for more children for Bulgaria, considering Europe's aging population. We aim to provide our children with a proper education, coupled with upbringing that fosters respect and knowledge of our history, language, and culture. We hope our children will remain firmly rooted in Bulgaria, with their education geared towards a prosperous future. He also called for greater attention to the elderly," Radev shared.

President Radev and Pope Francis also discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Radev emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to achieve peace.

"The greatest challenge facing humanity is to end the bloody wars in Ukraine and Gaza. This requires awareness, rational thinking, and international efforts to seek peace based on international law. It is time to rely on diplomacy, as we have seen that peace cannot be achieved through economic and military means alone. It is finally time for diplomacy," Radev concluded.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, macedonia, Bulgaria, Siljanovska-Davkova, Pope Francis

Related Articles:

Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report

|

Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

|

Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

|

Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

|

Bulgaria's President Presents Icon of Saints Cyril and Methodius to Pope Francis

|

Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Presents Icon of Saints Cyril and Methodius to Pope Francis

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and a delegation accompanying him were granted an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Politics | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:28

Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups

The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

Bulgarian MEP Candidate Sparks Controversy with Visit to Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Survey Reveals GERB's Lead in Bulgarian Elections, Tight Race for Second Place

In the latest sociological study conducted by the "Trend" agency and commissioned by "24 Chasa" media, insights into the potential outcome of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections have emerged

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:27

European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy

In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June

Politics » Defense | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria