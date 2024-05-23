President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

Bulgaria anticipates a shift in the rhetoric of North Macedonia and an end to the language of hatred, according to a message from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

"The Republic of North Macedonia must demonstrate its genuine desire to be part of a united Europe by meeting all membership requirements, just as every EU country has done," Radev stated.

Rumen Radev is leading a Bulgarian delegation to the Vatican for the celebration of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius on May 24. Earlier today, he had an audience with Pope Francis. Simultaneously, a delegation from North Macedonia, led by Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, is also in the Vatican.

Radev indicated that Siljanovska-Davkova had extended an invitation for a meeting in Rome, which did not take place due to his busy schedule. He acknowledged the desire for dialogue as a positive sign and mentioned plans to invite the North Macedonian president to Sofia.

During the Vatican audience, President Radev presented Pope Francis with an original 19th-century icon of St. Cyril and St. Methodius, created by the Sofia School of Painting.

"Pope Francis has always had the warmest feelings towards Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people. Today, he wished us health, peace, and prosperity. Remarkably, he also wished for more children for Bulgaria, considering Europe's aging population. We aim to provide our children with a proper education, coupled with upbringing that fosters respect and knowledge of our history, language, and culture. We hope our children will remain firmly rooted in Bulgaria, with their education geared towards a prosperous future. He also called for greater attention to the elderly," Radev shared.

President Radev and Pope Francis also discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Radev emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to achieve peace.

"The greatest challenge facing humanity is to end the bloody wars in Ukraine and Gaza. This requires awareness, rational thinking, and international efforts to seek peace based on international law. It is time to rely on diplomacy, as we have seen that peace cannot be achieved through economic and military means alone. It is finally time for diplomacy," Radev concluded.