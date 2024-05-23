President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's President Presents Icon of Saints Cyril and Methodius to Pope Francis
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and a delegation accompanying him were granted an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican
Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups
The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities
Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov
Bulgarian MEP Candidate Sparks Controversy with Visit to Occupied Zaporizhzhia
Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation
Survey Reveals GERB's Lead in Bulgarian Elections, Tight Race for Second Place
In the latest sociological study conducted by the "Trend" agency and commissioned by "24 Chasa" media, insights into the potential outcome of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections have emerged
European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy
In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June