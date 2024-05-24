Bulgarian Museum Visits Soar by 24%

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Museum Visits Soar by 24%

According to a recent study conducted by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on cultural activities, Bulgarians are increasingly frequenting museums. The study, which examined the operations of museums, theaters, libraries, cinemas, radio and television program production, and film production, revealed a notable rise in museum visits.

In 2023, museum visits totaled 4,965,000, marking a significant increase of 24.1% compared to the previous year. Notably, 15.9% of these visits, equivalent to 789,000 visits, occurred on days with free entry. The study also recorded a notable surge in visits by foreign tourists to museums, with a rise of 356,000 visits, representing a substantial increase of 56.4% compared to the preceding year.

The study identified 189 independent museums operating throughout the country, with 101 categorized as general museums and 88 specializing in specific thematic areas. Furthermore, the National Museum Fund experienced growth, with an increase of 43,000 units within a single year, reaching a total of 7,845,000 fund units presently.

