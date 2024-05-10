Security Measures Implemented for May 24 Celebrations in Sofia

In preparation for May 24, the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, as well as the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and Slavic Literature, the National Security Service is implementing security measures in Sofia's city center. The festivities will commence with a formal procession at 10:30 a.m., commencing from the Archaeological Museum.

Following the procession, the official ceremony at the National Library "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" will begin at 11:00 a.m. To ensure public safety, access to the security zone in front of the National Library will be regulated via two checkpoints: one on "Shipka" Street (opposite Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski") and the other on "Vasil Levski" Boulevard (opposite the National Academy of Arts).

Individuals entering the security zone will undergo security screening using metal detectors and scanners to detect prohibited items such as firearms, sharp objects, explosives, and flammable substances. Additionally, the possession of bulky luggage will not be permitted, and access will be restricted for individuals visibly unfit for entry.

To further enhance security measures, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) will be prohibited in the security zone from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. These precautions aim to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the May 24 celebrations in Sofia's city center.

All the events and programs scheduled for the holiday on May 24th read here.

Organization of the movement for a solemn procession on the occasion of the Day of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and Slavic literature - May 24

It is prohibited to park vehicles as follows:

From 1:00 p.m. on 23/05/2024 until the end of the event on 24/05/2024 at:

- on "Oborishte" Street between "Krakra" Street and "Vasil Levski" Blvd., with the exception of the cars of the participants in the event and the camera crews covering the event;

- in the parking lot behind the National Library.

From 01:00 on 24/05/2024 until the end of the event on:

- the parking lot at "Knyaz Alexander I" square;

- on "Shipka" St. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "Krakra" St.

The festive procession will be held from 10:30 a.m. on 24/05/2024 along the following route: from "Atanas Burov" Square along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., "Vasil Levski" Blvd. to the monument of "St. Cyril and Methodius" in front of the National Library.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on 24/05/2024, the entry of vehicles in both directions on "G. S. Rakovski" through the intersection with "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. only if necessary and at the discretion of OPP-SDVR.

From 09:00 a.m. until no longer necessary on 24/05/2024, the entry of road vehicles in both directions is prohibited, as follows:

- "Tsar Osvoboditel" blvd. between "Nezavisimost" square and "Vasil Levski" blvd.;

- "Aksakov" Street between "Georgi Benkovski" Street and "Deacon Ignatiy" Street;

- "Georgi Benkovski" St. between "Aksakov" St. and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.;

- "Tsar Shishman" Street between "Aksakov" Street and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.

- "Lege" street between "Saborna" street and "Atanas Burov" square;

- "Deacon Ignatiy" St. between "Aksakov" St. and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.;

- "15th November" street between "Tsar Osvoboditel" blvd. and "St. Al. Nevsky";

- "Knyaz Alexander I" street between "Saborna" street and "Knyaz Alexander I" square;

- "6th September" Street between "Aksakov" Street and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.

- Oborishte St. between Dunav St. and Vasil Levski Blvd.

- "Vasil Levski" Blvd. between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Yanko Sakazov" Blvd.

- "Oborishte" street between "Krakra" street and "St. Alexander Nevsky";

- "Shipka" St. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "Krakra" St.

From 09:00 until the end of the event on 24/05/2024, the routes of the public transport cars are partially changed as follows:

Electric bus line No. 9 (in the direction of "Gen. Gurko" Str.): from "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" Blvd., turn in front of "Vasil Levski" National Stadium, "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. and along the route.

- Shortening of the route in the direction of "Gen. Gurko".

- Shortening the route in the direction of the "Iskar" bus depot.

Electric buses will stop at all existing bus stops on the changed section of the route.

Bus line No. 280 (in the direction of "St. Kliment Ohridski"): from "Tsarigradsko shose" blvd., left on "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" blvd., right on "Gen Gurko" blvd., right on "Vasil Levski" blvd. ", right along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and along "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. along the route;

- Buses will stop at all existing bus stops on the changed section of the route.

Trolleybus lines No. 1, 2 and 8: from the Fifth City Hospital/railway station Buxton/H.K. Gotse Delchev along the routes to the intersection of "Vasil Levski" Blvd. - "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., right on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., right on "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd., right on "Gen. Gurko" and to the left on "Vasil Levski" Blvd. along the routes;

Trolleybus lines No. 3, 4 and 11: from UMBAL "St. Anna"/"Druzhba-1/2" railway station along the routes to the intersection of "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. - "Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd." - "Bul. Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi", left on "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd", right on "Gen. Gurko", right on "Vasil Levski" Blvd., right on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and along the routes.

Trolleybuses from line No. 2 and 4 moved to the railway station. Hadji Dimitar before the closure of the section, will move from the railway station. Hadji Dimitar to the intersection of Vasil Petleshkov St. and Panayot Hitov St., straight on Vasil Petleshkov St., left on Ilio Voivoda St. to the intersection of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. and Cherkovna St., left on Vladimir Vazov Blvd. and along the current route for TB line No. 1 and 3 to railway station "Levski G" and in the opposite direction along the route of trolleybuses on lines #1 and 3 to the intersection of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. and Ostrovo St., along Ostrovo St. and along the route to the final railway station . "Hadji Dimitar".

The trolleybuses from line Nos. 1 and 3, passed to the railway station. "Levski G" before closing the section will move along the route "Levski G" railway station - railway station "Hadji Dimitar", as follows: from the starting stop of the railway station "Levski G" on its route to the intersection of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. and Ostrovo St., right on Ostrovo St., straight on McGahan St., left on St. Nikola Voinovski to the village "Hadji Dimitar" /start and end stop for TB line #2 and 4/, to the intersection of Vasil Petleshkov St. and Panayot Hitov St., straight on Vasil Petleshkov St., left on Ilio Voivoda St. to the intersection of St. Vladimir Vazov and Cherkovna St., turn left along Vladimir Vazov Blvd. and along the current routes to Levski G.

The route of bus line No. X50 (direction "St. Alexander Nevsky" square) is partially changed as follows: from "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd., left on "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd., right on "Gen. Gurko" St. , right on "Vasil Levski" Blvd., right on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and along the route. Buses will stop at the existing Public Transport stops in the changed section.

The route of bus line No. X43 (direction "St. Alexander Nevsky" square) is partially changed as follows: from the roundabout of "Slivnitsa" Blvd. and "Vasil Levski" Blvd., turn left through "Stochana Gara" square / return turn/, straight along "Slivnitsa" Blvd. and from the existing stop with code: 1311 "Stochana Gara" square along the route.