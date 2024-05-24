Norwegian Ministry of Justice Restricts Access for Russian Tourists Due to Ukraine War

Norway has announced a further restriction on the access of Russian tourists due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to statements from the Norwegian Ministry of Justice cited by Reuters. As a NATO member sharing a nearly 200 km border with Russia in the Arctic, Oslo previously tightened visa regulations for Russian tourists in 2022.

Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl stated that the decision to enhance entry restrictions aligns with Norway's commitment to supporting allies and partners in response to Russia's unlawful aggression against Ukraine. Under the new measures, Russian citizens traveling for tourism or non-essential purposes will not be permitted entry through Norway's external borders.

Exceptions may be granted in specific cases, such as visits to immediate family members residing in Norway, as clarified by the ministry.