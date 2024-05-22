Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations

Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center. Terziev outlined the extensive mobilization efforts undertaken by emergency services, fire safety units, population protection teams, and cleaning companies, with 18 teams from the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate, alongside the Metropolitan Fire Department, responding to critical situations.

These critical situations primarily involved clearing flooded roads, basements, commercial properties, and underpasses, with drainage efforts focused in areas like Yana, Krivina, Busmantsi, and the "Vrazhdebna" district. Currently, emergency teams are addressing drainage issues in the "Triaditsa" area.

Terziev assured that the road tunnel on "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd. in the "Polygona" district is now operational. Additionally, cleaning companies are tasked with clearing rain catchment shafts of sediment and debris, while the Metropolitan Inspectorate conducts oversight activities. Riverbeds and municipal dams are being monitored, with no imminent risk of overflow reported.

Priority has shifted towards emergency repairs of gutters, kindergartens, and schools, including cleaning efforts along rivers like Perlovska, Vladajska, and Kakach. Culverts along the Southern Arc of the Ring Road have also been cleared.

Despite the adverse weather, public transport services continue to operate on their usual routes, with emergency teams conducting patrols for preventive measures.

Mayor Terziev extended gratitude to all involved in managing the aftermath of the storm, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of volunteers who supported city teams during the crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: emergency, Metropolitan, terziev

Related Articles:

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor

The taxi industry in Bulgaria is issuing an ultimatum to the local government due to recent changes in road organization, particularly the removal of taxi stands in Sofia

Society | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30

Repeat Incident: Another Boeing Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Turkey with Landing Gear Malfunction

A passenger plane made a hair-raising landing "on its stomach" at Alanya airport in Turkey following a malfunction with its landing gear

World | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 15:45

Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May

Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure

Society » Health | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:56

Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance

A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation

Society » Health | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:13

Alert! Bulgaria Initiates National Early Warning System Drill

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a comprehensive testing exercise of the National Early Warning and Notification System

Society | April 1, 2024, Monday // 08:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions

A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 08:45

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 18:34

Weather in Bulgaria: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Across the Country

Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12

Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week

The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur

Society » Environment | May 20, 2024, Monday // 10:11

Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening

On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions

Society » Environment | May 17, 2024, Friday // 20:07

Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May

According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria