Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations

Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center. Terziev outlined the extensive mobilization efforts undertaken by emergency services, fire safety units, population protection teams, and cleaning companies, with 18 teams from the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate, alongside the Metropolitan Fire Department, responding to critical situations.

These critical situations primarily involved clearing flooded roads, basements, commercial properties, and underpasses, with drainage efforts focused in areas like Yana, Krivina, Busmantsi, and the "Vrazhdebna" district. Currently, emergency teams are addressing drainage issues in the "Triaditsa" area.

Terziev assured that the road tunnel on "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd. in the "Polygona" district is now operational. Additionally, cleaning companies are tasked with clearing rain catchment shafts of sediment and debris, while the Metropolitan Inspectorate conducts oversight activities. Riverbeds and municipal dams are being monitored, with no imminent risk of overflow reported.

Priority has shifted towards emergency repairs of gutters, kindergartens, and schools, including cleaning efforts along rivers like Perlovska, Vladajska, and Kakach. Culverts along the Southern Arc of the Ring Road have also been cleared.

Despite the adverse weather, public transport services continue to operate on their usual routes, with emergency teams conducting patrols for preventive measures.

Mayor Terziev extended gratitude to all involved in managing the aftermath of the storm, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of volunteers who supported city teams during the crisis.