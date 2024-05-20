Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index
Bulgarian Tourism Sees Strong Start, Faces Staffing Challenges
Coastal hoteliers are increasing employee wages by at least 20% to address the staff shortage
End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever
The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts
French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination
French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination
Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route
"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings
Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors
The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate
Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season
The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations