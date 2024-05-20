Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index

Business » TOURISM | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria has secured the 40th spot in the global ranking of tourist destinations, according to the World Economic Forum's index. The top three positions are held by the USA, Spain, and Japan, respectively.

Japan, leading in the Asia-Pacific region, allures visitors with its rich natural and cultural offerings, coupled with well-developed transportation infrastructure. In the previous report released during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Japan clinched the top spot, albeit under different evaluation criteria.

France holds the fourth position globally, followed by Australia at fifth place, within a ranking encompassing 119 countries and regions. In the Asia-Pacific region, China ranks 8th, Singapore 13th, and South Korea 14th.

Bulgaria's 40th position places it ahead of neighboring Romania, which maintains the 43rd spot. The World Economic Forum's index evaluates a range of factors and policies contributing to the sustainable and adaptable growth of the tourism and travel sector, thus fostering overall national development.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, tourist, destination, World Economic Forum

Related Articles:

Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report

|

Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

|

Eva Maydell Emerges as Top Candidate for Bulgaria’s European Commissioner

|

President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

|

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions

|

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgarian Tourism Sees Strong Start, Faces Staffing Challenges

Coastal hoteliers are increasing employee wages by at least 20% to address the staff shortage

Business » Tourism | May 20, 2024, Monday // 14:34

End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever

The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts

Business » Tourism | May 17, 2024, Friday // 12:45

French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination

French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination

Business » Tourism | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route

"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings

Business » Tourism | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:46

Pristine Bulgarian Coastline: 23 Beaches Receive 'Blue Flag' Honors

The "Blue Flag" program's international jury has recognized the excellence of 23 Bulgarian beaches and the Marina "Dinevi" by awarding them with the prestigious certificate

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2024, Monday // 16:27

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 09:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria