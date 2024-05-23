Ukraine Seeks Polish Assistance in Intercepting Russian Missiles

Ukraine has reached out to Poland for assistance in intercepting Russian missiles and drones near their shared border, as reported by BTA. Poland is currently evaluating both the technical and legal aspects of utilizing its air defense systems for this purpose.

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the idea of Ukraine's NATO neighbors aiding in defense against Russian airstrikes on Monday. Pawel Wronski, spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry, confirmed that discussions are underway regarding the feasibility of such assistance, emphasizing that no decisions have been finalized yet.

Wronski further stated that the legality and technical capabilities of Poland's air defense systems intercepting Russian missiles flying over Ukrainian territory are being considered. Ukraine has formally inquired about the possibility of Poland's involvement in this matter.