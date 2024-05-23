Ukraine Seeks Polish Assistance in Intercepting Russian Missiles
Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured
Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured
Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine
President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Russia's Use of Banned Chemical Weapons in Ukraine Escalates
Russia has been using banned chemical weapons, specifically chloropicrin gas, in battles along the front line in Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian troops' ability to defend their positions and force retreats
Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv with New American Weapons
Eleven days after the Russian offensive began in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, it has now been halted
Russian Drone Strikes Leave Parts of Sumy Region Without Power
Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas
Zelensky Proposes NATO Air Support Strategy Against Russian Missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement