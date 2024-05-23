Haley Backs Trump for Re-election Despite Political Disagreements

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Haley Backs Trump for Re-election Despite Political Disagreements @Wikimedia Commons

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has announced her support for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November presidential election, according to DPA. Speaking at an event in Washington yesterday, Haley noted that although she doesn't always align with Trump politically, she believes Biden has been a disaster, leading her to vote for Trump.

Haley, who withdrew from the Republican nomination race in March and initially did not support Trump’s candidacy, stressed that Trump should not take her supporters' votes for granted. She emphasized the need for Trump to actively engage with the millions who voted for her and continue to support her, rather than assuming they will automatically back him.

The US elections on November 5 will feature a rematch between Trump and Biden, with Biden running for president again without significant competition within his party.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Haley, Trump, Biden, US

Related Articles:

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19

Bulgaria and US Strengthen Strategic Energy Cooperation

During his recent visit to Washington, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov engaged in crucial discussions at the US State Department

Business » Energy | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:36

Biden Urges Negotiated Solution for Palestinian State Amid EU Recognitions

President Biden has emphasized that the creation of a Palestinian state should occur through negotiations rather than unilateral recognition

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 08:49

US Accuses Russia of Deploying Space Weapon

The United States has accused Russia of deploying a space weapon into orbit last week

World » Russia | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22

Biden's Approval Rating Hits Record Low

The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached a new low,

World | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17

Bulgaria's Maria Bakalova Stars in Controversial Trump Biopic 'The Intern' at Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, a biographical movie featuring Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, titled "The Intern," made its debut

Society | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation

Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:19

Russia Warns of Strikes on UK Sites if Ukraine Uses British Weapons

Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 17:02

He Might Be Britain's New Prime Minister

Keir Starmer is emerging as a potential future Prime Minister of Britain, presenting himself as a meticulous and professional lawyer with a focus on details rather than charisma

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre

World » Southeast Europe | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:27

Bulgaria's President and Pope Francis Discuss the Urgent Need for Peace in Ukraine

President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » Ukraine | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria