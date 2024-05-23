Haley Backs Trump for Re-election Despite Political Disagreements

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has announced her support for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November presidential election, according to DPA. Speaking at an event in Washington yesterday, Haley noted that although she doesn't always align with Trump politically, she believes Biden has been a disaster, leading her to vote for Trump.

Haley, who withdrew from the Republican nomination race in March and initially did not support Trump’s candidacy, stressed that Trump should not take her supporters' votes for granted. She emphasized the need for Trump to actively engage with the millions who voted for her and continue to support her, rather than assuming they will automatically back him.

The US elections on November 5 will feature a rematch between Trump and Biden, with Biden running for president again without significant competition within his party.