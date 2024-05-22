30-Year-Old Man Survives Lightning Strike in Sofia

A 30-year-old man was struck by lightning in the "Mladost 1" district of the capital.

The emergency call was received at 6:53 p.m. at the Emergency Medical Center.

The man was taken to St. Anna Hospital in the capital.

According to bTV, the young man sustained burns on his arms and legs but is otherwise unharmed.

Initial assessments indicated that the man is in good overall condition, conscious, and responsive. St. Anna Hospital confirmed that there is no threat to his life.

Yesterday, a powerful storm with hail and heavy rain caused significant damage in several Sofia districts, including "Druzhba" 1 and 2, "Mladost" 3, and "Slatina," as well as surrounding villages, with hailstones up to 8 mm in diameter and rainfall reaching 41 liters per square meter, leading to widespread flooding. The capital municipality swiftly responded to the emergency, addressing incidents such as flooded commercial establishments and an underpass closure at "Mr. Bricolage" on "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd., while working to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

For today, a yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued for 13 regions in Bulgaria, including Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Smolyan, Veliko Tarnovo, Stara Zagora, Sofia-city, and Sofia-region, with expected thunderstorms, significant rainfall, and hail in various areas. In the capital, last night's heavy rain and hail resulted in numerous reports of flooding, fallen trees, and blocked manholes, prompting emergency teams to address over 230 incidents, while efforts to restore normalcy are ongoing.