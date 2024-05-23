Biden Urges Negotiated Solution for Palestinian State Amid EU Recognitions

Putin's Decree: Russia Eyes American Assets for Confiscation
Russia is preparing to identify American assets for potential confiscation in retaliation for any seizure of its own assets in the United States
President Biden has emphasized that the creation of a Palestinian state should occur through negotiations rather than unilateral recognition. This stance follows announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway indicating their plans to recognize Palestine later this month.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated that President Biden has consistently supported a "two-state" solution. Poland has also expressed its support for this solution, though Warsaw has yet to take any steps toward recognizing Palestine.
Currently, nine out of the 27 European Union countries recognize the state of Palestine. Notably, Sweden remains the only country to have recognized Palestine after becoming a member of the European Union.
Moscow has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target British sites if British weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory
Russian forces launched 15 rocket attacks on Kharkiv today, resulting in at least seven dead and 16 injured
Keir Starmer is emerging as a potential future Prime Minister of Britain, presenting himself as a meticulous and professional lawyer with a focus on details rather than charisma
The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre
President Rumen Radev shared that during today's audience with Pope Francis, they agreed that the most pressing challenge for humanity is to halt the violent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU