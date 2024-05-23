Biden Urges Negotiated Solution for Palestinian State Amid EU Recognitions

President Biden has emphasized that the creation of a Palestinian state should occur through negotiations rather than unilateral recognition. This stance follows announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway indicating their plans to recognize Palestine later this month.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated that President Biden has consistently supported a "two-state" solution. Poland has also expressed its support for this solution, though Warsaw has yet to take any steps toward recognizing Palestine.

Currently, nine out of the 27 European Union countries recognize the state of Palestine. Notably, Sweden remains the only country to have recognized Palestine after becoming a member of the European Union.